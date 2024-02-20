Lorries trundling through a village have prompted new weight limits to be introduced.

Baston Parish Council, at its February council meeting, took the decision to create a new by-law for weight restrictions in the village.

It follows 12 years of urging Lincolnshire County Council to put in weight limits for Greatford Road and Main Street, Baston.

A car and a lorry having to manoeuvre in Baston. Photo: Robin Jones

The parish council will now install 7.5 tonne weight limits and signage throughout the village.

Chairperson David Plant said: “We hope this 7.5 tonne limit will reduce the volume of HGVs in the village and make Baston a safer place.

“With the potential of more gravel extraction close to the village, it is even more important that we protect our residents.”

Baston. Photo: Robin Jones

The aim of the new restrictions is to stop lorries cutting through the village instead of using the slightly longer routes along the A15 and A16.

Businesses in Outgang Road will continue to have access.