A bed manufacturer specialising in futons and other fold-away designs is celebrating 30 years in the business.

Nick Cancea founded Kyoto in 1995 to meet a demand for Japanese-style futon beds that couldn’t be fulfilled by his regular supplier.

He moved his focus from sales to manufacturing, and now employs a staff of about 30 people who design and make beds at a factory in Frognall, Deeping St James.

Kyoto founder Nick Cancea and commercial director Sophia Carbonell are celebrating 30 years of the business

Describing the initial move into manufacturing as “a big leap of faith”, Nick said their focus is on function and said that while fashions come and go, the need for furniture that has more than one function has never been greater.

“The demand for futons remains strong in the UK, but over the years we’ve gained expertise in other types of furniture, and now we’re best known for our high-quality sofa bed designs as well as beds, sofas and accent chairs,” he said.

“We’re always reinvesting in the business to keep up with market trends, ensuring we are equipped for another 30 years of growth and innovation.”

Some of the members of the Kyoto team

Kyoto, which supplies more than 500 independent furniture retailers, as well as Argos, Dunelm, Wayfair and Dreams, is part of the National Bed Federation, which ensures compliance with industry regulations and standards.