A cat breeder who was found behind the wheel three times the legal drink-driving limit has escaped a ban.

Kimberley French had a bottle of wine in the front of her Mercedes - which was parked in the middle of the road with its lights on and indicator flashing - when it was discovered by police.

Boston Magistrates' Court

However, magistrates decided not to ban the 35-year-old after her solicitor Shahid Iftikar argued that would create a ‘disproportionate impact’ on her working and family lives when she appeared in court on Wednesday (July 11).

Prosecutor Fiona McClelland said the incident occurred ‘just after midnight’ at Linchfield Road, Deeping St James on May 23.

“A police mobile patrol saw a stationary white Mercedes in the centre of the road,” she told Boston Magistrates.

Police carried out a breath test

“The rear lights and brake lights were lit and the vehicle was indicating left.

“The defendant was in the driving seat and the engine was running. She appeared to be dazed and confused.

“In the front seat was a bottle of wine.”

French gave a reading of 109 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Defending French, Mr Iftikar said his client ‘deeply regrets her actions and is remorseful’.

“There was no accident. No damage. No injury,” he continued.

Mr Iftikar argued French needed to retain her driving licence to allow her to continue with her cat breeding and cleaning businesses, as well as continuing with the school run for her two children.

“She is self-employed,” Mr Iftikar added.

“A disqualification would have a disproportionate impact to her family and businesses.

“She had been in a serious altercation on the day and was distressed. She decided to run and sit in her car.”

Magistrates handed French with 10 penalty points, a £170 fine, £85 costs and a £68 victim surcharge.

The defendant did not give their address to the court. Instead, her solicitor handed it on a piece of paper to the court, stating his client was receiving ‘threats’.