A new store selling lifestyle products including pergolas, barbecues and pizza ovens is due to open in the new year.

Ernies Outdoor Living Store opens at 10am on Monday, January 5, at Scotgate House, Whiley Way in Market Deeping.

The two-level shop will showcase a range of furniture from brands including Yeti, Ooni. Life, Keter, Royce and The Norfolk Collection.

ernies is due to open in the new year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A spokesperson from Ernies said: “Our aim is to offer our clients high quality products and fantastic customer service.

“Ernies will bring beautiful, practical lifestyle products to the area and we look forward to meeting new customers.

“Our range has been carefully selected and the company has more than 30 years experience in the garden furniture market.”

ernies will be opening in Market Deeping. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The company was established in the 1990s and offers responsibly sourced materials for all budgets along with a full installation service for pergolas.

Opening times are as follows.

Monday – Tuesday: 10am – 5pm

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday – Saturday: 10am – 5pm

Sunday: 10am – 4pm