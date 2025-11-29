Pupils have taken part in an action-packed expedition to Loch Eil in Scotland.

The adventure, run by the Outward Bound Trust, is part of a new enrichment programme to offer life-changing activities to Deepings School pupils.

Youngsters joined in character-building outdoor activities such as rock scrambling, canoeing, camping, wall-climbing, crate stacking and jumping into the loch. They also scaled Ben Nevis, Scotland’s highest peak.

Deepings School pupils give rock scrambling a go. Photo: Submitted

Teacher Graeme Osbourne, who led the trip, said: “This week has been truly incredible. Seeing our pupils step out of their comfort zone and work together as a team has been so rewarding.

“I have watched them support each other and their natural leadership has shone through.”

Kirstie Johnson, head teacher, added: “We are delighted that some of our pupils had the opportunity to travel to Scotland and took part in this once-in-a-lifetime experience with the Outward Bound Trust.

“They showed fantastic teamwork, determination and positivity, tackling every challenge with enthusiasm. They got so much from this expedition and we were very pleased to be able to offer them this opportunity.”

The school’s activities programme includes sport, literature, music, and the great outdoors, delivered in partnership with leading national organisations, such as the Outward Bound Trust.

The aim is to go beyond classroom learning and provide experiences that enhance personal development.