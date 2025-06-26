Plans for 11 affordable homes ‘for those who need it most’ have been given the thumbs up.

The Market Deeping properties will be for people on the council housing register in South Kesteven - with the news greeted as a ‘positive outcome’.

How the two-bed terrace homes will look

The properties, including one and two-bedroom flats and two-bedroom houses, will be built at Wellington Way.

“The SKDC Housing Register shows a need for 195 affordable rental units in Market Deeping, and this positive outcome will go part of the way to addressing this,” said cabinet member for Housing, Coun Virginia Moran.

“I am incredibly pleased that we are now able to get to work and make progress on this scheme, we aim to appoint a contractor in September who can start construction during November.

Coun Virginia Moran

“It is our policy to do what we can to meet all housing needs, across the wider community, which is why we have included a range of accommodation here.

“And it’s for those who need it the most – people on our own housing register who are waiting for somewhere new to live.

“We believe this development will improve the quality of the remaining green area through landscaping, tree planting and improved accessibility – and the overall project will encourage wider biodiversity.”

Coun Moran added: ”This development supports the 2024-27 Corporate Plan Housing priority, to ensure that all residents can access housing which is safe, good quality, sustainable and suitable for their needs and future generations.

“The report to the Planning Committee said ‘the proposed development scheme would make a significant contribution towards meeting the identified housing needs of the district, including the acute need for affordable housing, as well as contributing to addressing the identified housing land supply shortage’.

”The work forms part of SKDC’s social housing pipeline, which includes Swinegate and Larch Close in Grantham.

Other plans include the acquisition of 36 new homes at Swinstead Road in Corby Glen.