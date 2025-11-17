Plans for a new pet crematorium and a building housing ‘end-of-life services’ for animals have been approved.

The proposal for Lake View House, in Northfield Road East, Market Deeping, was submitted to South Kesteven District Council by agent Mike Sibthorpe on behalf of applicant Richard Peters.

The 0.3 hectare site is already home to a cattery and a pet crematorium, but according to a report accompanying the application, both facilities have outgrown their current premises.

The applicant now plans to expand with new, purpose-built buildings, and those plans were approved - just over a year after they were first submitted to the council.

Mr Sibthorpe’s report said that the existing cattery and crematorium share a driveway and parking with a residential property and the ‘operation of these two commercial uses in proximity to the residential property is not ideal’.

The pet crematorium building of 126 square metres and a veterinary service building of 81 square metres will be built on adjoining land currently used for caravan storage, which is owned and managed by the applicant.

A new cattery building is not included in the application, but the report says it will be the subject of a separate one in the future.

The application said the veterinary-service building will be used by vets who specifically and exclusively provide end-of-life services for domestic animals, which currently are ‘often provided at the owner’s home’.

“The building use will be specific to these services and will not function as a general veterinary surgery for the treatment of pets,” the application added.

The existing crematorium on the site is advertised as a facility that doesn’t freeze people’s pets once they have died and that carries out ‘private, singular cremations’. Ashes are also returned to the owner in a casket, urn or scatter pouch soon after cremation.

It includes a chapel of rest where owners can say goodbye to their pets, and services can be personalised.

The crematorium currently caters for hamsters and fish, up to large breeds of dog. The application suggests this coverage will continue.

The existing crematorium, which opened in 2010, will be converted back into residential space.

The cattery was founded 25 years ago with six chalets and has since grown into a 46-chalet facility.