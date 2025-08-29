Plans to build an office, production building and industrial units have been approved near Deeping St James.

Councillors at South Kesteven District Council backed the proposals for an office and production building on land off Hards Lane, Frognall, near Deeping St James, at a planning committee yesterday (Thursday, August 28).

Hards Lane, Frognall, near Deeping St James. Photo: Supplied

Councillors also approved a second plan, from applicant Squirrels Private Pension Scheme, for an industrial park at Frognall Livery, Village Street, Hards Lane, Frognall.

This second development will be adjacent to the proposed office and production building.

Kevin Cartwright, principal planning officer at the district council, told councilors that the first development would extend the site of Garford Farm Machinery Ltd - the applicant.

He added: "It's considered that this application is an extension to the existing business operation there. It would allow the business to expand and would result in additional employment."

Mr Cartwright told councilors that no objections had been raised by the Environment Agency or the highways team at Lincolnshire County Council.

Coun Phil Dilks (Independent - Deeping St James) and spoke as the local councillor for the area, said the plans will create more jobs.

The councillor who is also the council's cabinet member for planning, said: "I support the two applications. They will create more jobs and are really just an expansion to an existing business.

"This business has been a world-leader in developing agricultural machinery. The development will allow the firm to continue to grow.

"Both proposals have been welcomed by the local parish councils. There were some concerns at first, but the applicant has been many improvements to these concerns."

Coun Paul Fellows (Independent), who covers the Bourne Austerby ward, said he supported the applications. He added: "I was reassured by the work with local parish councils.

"I am totally in support of this application. I can see no reason in any shape or form why we should turn this down."

Coun Harrish Bisnauthsing (Liberal Democrat - Stamford St Mary's ward), said: "This proposal is a no-brainer. We need to create more jobs and manufacture products which can be sold worldwide."

But Coun Tim Harrison (Independent) suggested that additional screening could have been included in the plans to reduce the visibility of the buildings to local residents.

He added: "It's a very good plan. I've just got a little bit of concern about the design and landscape. It's such a dominant building, I'm just wondering if there are any plans to put in some kind of screening from the buildings?"

Mr Cartwright said: "There is some landscaping proposed. I think some kind of screening could be added to the frontage of the buildings."

Both applications have been approved subject to conditions.