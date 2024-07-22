Police chiefs are refusing to reveal the results of their investigations into a series of ram raids, arguing it could aid offenders and prove there is an issue identifying suspects.

In the past year alone there have been five ram raids across the area - four in Lincolnshire and one in Rutland - as well as one attempted cash machine theft.

Half a dozen more have been reported to Lincolnshire Police since 2019.

The wrecked Spar shop in Crowland

LincsOnline lodged a Freedom of Information request to try to find out if any of these crimes are linked and whether the criminals committing these offences have been brought to justice through the court system.

Lincolnshire Police has, however, refused to provide any of this information.

In rejecting the request, Lincolnshire Police accepted: “The confirmation or denial that information is held would lead to a greater informed public both nationally and locally.

Booze 4 Less in Stirling Road

“Dependant on whether information is held, would identify whether there is a local/national issue with identifying suspects of ram raids and how extensive that may or may not be.”

However, they added that providing the information would suggest Lincolnshire Police takes their responsibility to appropriately manage intelligence supplied to them ‘flippantly’, and that answering the questions could undermine operations taking place to combat ram raids.

It argued the information requested could be used to undermine prosecutions or aid offenders. Both are assertions that we dispute.

The force said it could not respond to the question ‘was a charge made?’, which requires a yes or no answer, for 10 of the ram raids because of ‘personal information’.

The vehicle was removed by police

It also cited this as a reason for refusing to provide names, dates of birth and addresses for those charged. This is standard practice and something we have contested.

Lincolnshire Police says it doesn’t have information relating to whether a case was taken to court, dropped or if proceedings are still active.

After the initial refusal to answer the Freedom of Information request, LincsOnline requested an internal review.

The ram raid at the Family Shopper in Market Deeping on March 27. Photo: LincsOnline

The police force refused to answer again citing new reasons including ‘the right to be forgotten and to privacy’.

They added: “To confirm or deny information is held would be advantageous to any outstanding criminal connected to these investigations, as this may only confirm to them that Lincolnshire Police has been unable to confirm their identity, or risk forcing potential offenders to take further evading action from possible arrest.

“This might include destroying evidence or going into hiding which would detrimentally impact the force’s ability to effectively conduct investigations.”

We have referred the matter to the Information Commissioner’s Office as we are not satisfied that the public has been well served by the police’s refusal to provide information.

Meanwhile, victims are left in the dark as to whether the offenders who devastated their businesses have ever been brought to justice.

Jegatheeswaran Rajaratnam, known as Jega, is still feeling the devastating effect of a ram raid at his store, the Family Shopper store in High Street, Market Deeping, which happened in March.

Thieves used a JCB to knock down the front of the store he has owned and run for two years, before breaking into the cash machine and taking the money from inside.

“It is so sad,” the 45-year-old said.

“I really didn’t expect it in Market Deeping. I was shocked and I still am.

The petrol station at Tickencote was ram raided

“I worry about it happening again.”

According to Jega, damage to the value of £85,000 was caused and he is yet to receive a pay out from his insurance company so is relying on a loan.

The shop was closed for refurbishments before operating with reduced opening hours.

“I hope they find the right people and give them a punishment so they don’t do it again,” said Jega.

A man in his 20s from Cambridgeshire was arrested in relation to the incident and was released on bail.

Arjun Parmar had taken over the Crowland Spar shop just eight weeks before thieves used a stolen telehandler to rip the cash machine from the front of the North Street building in December.

Footage from that night shows the telehandler fork penetrating the front of the shop about seven times – sending bricks flying and exposing electrical wiring which caused a surge and the eventual destruction of frozen stock.

Arjun, 36, said: “It was a shock. It was Christmas week so we had been really busy and were getting prepared for the year ahead.

“Since the ram raid it has been slow. We are not where we used to be.”

The shop was closed until mid-April and when it reopened Arjun was told they could not sell lottery tickets due to an issue with the system.

The Spar is feeling the hit from this as not only are the profits down from not having lottery ticket sales, but shoppers are choosing to go elsewhere so they can buy everything in one go.

The ram raid caused £65,000 worth of damage and the shop lost £22,000 for each month it was closed.

Police officers said at the time that three or four suspects were believed to have been involved in the incident and two were seen to run off.

When approached for an update in January, however, police said ‘investigations are ongoing’.

A JCB stolen from a farm in Uffington was used to ram raid Booze 4 Less in Stirling Road, Stamford and steal a cash machine containing tens of thousands of pounds in November last year.

A couple of weeks later at the beginning of December there was an attempted cash machine theft at Tesco Express in Harrowby Lane, Grantham followed by a ram raid on January 16 in Spilsby Road, Boston.

All four men arrested in connection with the Boston ram raid were released on bail.

The BP petrol station off the A1 at Tickencote in Rutland was rammed with a telehandler before thieves made off with a cash machine in October last year.

An investigation was launched by Leicestershire Police but no-one was arrested, a spokesperson confirmed when asked by LincsOnline.

