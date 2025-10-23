Who’s to say Halloween is just for humans? Celebrate the spooky season with your pooch and enjoy a fun-filled day of memories making at this popular event.

Lakeview Dog Adventure Park in Market Deeping is preparing to host two ‘pawties’ for visitors, ahead of its annual closing date for winter.

The park, which closes at Halloween and re-opens at Easter, will hosts the themed sessions on Saturday, October 25 and Sunday October 26, where guests (human and fury) can get stuck in to a range of activities on the 15 acre plot of land – including; tunnels, ball pit, snuffle mats and swimming in the man-made lake.

Happy Halloween! PHOTO: Lakeview Dog Adventure Park

Make sure to take advantage of the photo opportunities and don’t forget to treat your dog to a puppuccino at the bar, and enjoy some Halloween-themed grub from the food van on site.

Owner, Emanay Peters, who opened the dog park three years ago said: “Each year we are growing bigger and better and we are always making improvements.

“The dog park has a real sense of community.

The Halloween 'pawties' have previously proved to be a popular hit PHOTO: Lakeview Dog Adventure Park

“It’s not only a good place for dogs but also for owners to make friends – we’ve even had people start dating as a result of coming here.

“I decided to start the Halloween ‘pawties’ three years ago as I am a big sucker for dogs in fancy dress, and if there is an occasion I can make an effort with, i’ll do it.

“It’s also our last session before the park closes for winter so we like to do something fun.”

The park has 15 acres of privately owned land PHOTO: Lakeview Dog Adventure Park

Dogs are encouraged to dress up in fancy dress for the occasion PHOTO: Lakeview Dog Adventure Park

This pooch was taking advantage of the ball pit PHOTO: Lakeview Dog Adventure Park

Emanay, who also owns Petorama pet shop in Bourne, after taking over the business from her grandma, Jane Lees, believes the sessions boast positive benefits for the dogs who attend, such as improving their social skills, enrichment and confidence.

The first fun session for the Halloween party on Saturday (October 25) will take place at 10am to 12pm, with a session in the afternoon from 1pm until 3pm.

On Sunday (October 26) there will be a Dalmatian meet up at 10am to 12pm and a Labrador and Retriever session from 2pm to 4pm.

The site is in Market Deeping PHOTO: Lakeview Dog Adventure Park

There will be lots of photo opportunities PHOTO: Lakeview Dog Adventure Park

Dogs are encouraged to dress up for the ghoulish occasion.

It costs £10 per dog with one human included. If you would like to book a place, visit the Lakeview Dog Adventure Park website to register and create a profile for your dog. From there you can take a look at the calendar and choose a date and time which will be convenient to you.

The site is also hosting a number of fun sessions throughout September and October, so make sure to keep up to date with their Facebook page for more details.