Community groups are being invited to bid for money raised from a popular annual summer event.

Following the success of this summer’s Deepings Raft Race, the organising committee has launched a new fund to divide up the proceeds among good causes.

This year's race had a books theme

The Deepings Raft Race Community Fund has £4,000 available to support local charities, community organisations, social enterprises and volunteer-led groups.

“We were absolutely blown away by the turnout and support this year,” said Kevin Barber, chairman of the Deepings Raft Race Committee.

“It was a brilliant day of fun and rafting. We’re incredibly proud to be in a position where we can give something back to the local groups who make our towns and villages such great places to live.”

The Gangster Granny raft was inspired by David Walliams. Photo: Iliffe Media

The fund is aimed at grassroots groups which may lack the resources to raise money independently or need a small boost for specific projects.

Grants of up to £400 are available to fund small-scale projects or initiatives which benefit the local community.

Full details and an online application form can be found at www.deepingsraftrace.co.uk/community-fund

Applications are open now and close on Sunday, November 30. Successful applicants will be notified by December 12.

Kevin also thanked everyone who made the 2025 event possible.

“A massive thank you to everyone who came down to watch, cheer and take part and, of course, to our brilliant sponsors,” he said.

“Without their generous support, we simply couldn’t put on the raft race.”

Plans are already afloat for next year’s race which will take place on Sunday, August 2.