Raft race organisers are looking to write a new chapter in its fun and fundraising – with the theme of Brilliant Books.

Deepings Raft Race organisers are challenging people to draw inspiration from their favourite book characters, stories and genres as they take to the River Welland on Sunday, August 3, in creative, costumed style.

Deepings Raft Race 2024 was a fun day out for families. Photo: Chris Lowndes

It’s a chance to build your own raft, dress up, and enjoy a day packed with fun, community spirit and a bit of friendly competition.

And to make the event more accessible and fun for all, this year there are several exciting new race categories:

• Family Race: A gentler, family-friendly event that everyone in the family can get involved in, no matter what age.

Crowds watch from the bridge during the 2024 event. Photo: Chris Lowndes

• Fun Race (short course): A fun race up to High Locks and back. Ideal for smaller teams or less experienced paddlers.

• Craft and Raft: A brand-new challenge where teams will construct their rafts on the riverbank just before launching them, using only the materials provided by organisers.

Kevin Barber, chairman of the Raft Race committee, said: “These new categories are all about making the race more accessible and inclusive.

“Whether you're a seasoned competitor, a family looking for a summer adventure or someone who’s never touched a paddle, there’s a place for you at the Deepings Raft Race.”

This year’s fundraising efforts will support local good causes through a small grants programme, allowing community groups and initiatives to apply for funding.

Kevin added: “We want the money raised to go further in supporting a wider range of local causes. If your group has a project that could use a little boost, we want to hear from you.”

Racing begins from midday from the starting line at the Bell Bridge in Deeping St James. Stalls are open from 9.30am, and the trophy presentation concludes the day at 4pm.

Organisers say the event could not happen without the support of all its sponsors including Boundary Fish Bar, Taylor’s Amusements, Garford Farm Machinery, Hegarty & Co, Moore Thompson, Linfords, Double & Megson, Shotbowl, The Bell, S&J Windows, Pro Parts, Baxter & King and Hollis Auto Tech, AJG Waste Solutions, Deeping St James Parish Council, Market Deeping Town Council, The Waterton Arms and SS1 Scaffolding.

The support from Deepings Rugby Club and Deepings Round Table for helping put on the event is acknowledged too.

For more information and to enter a team, visit www.deepingsraftrace.co.uk or follow the event page at www.facebook.com/thedeepingsraftrace