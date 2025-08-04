A ‘brilliant books’ theme set imaginations running wild at a crowd-pleasing community raft race.

The annual event in Market Deeping and Deeping St James on Sunday was won by a Moby Dick-inspired team called Captain Ahab’s Lonely Harpoon Band, who narrowly missed out on the course record.

Paddling their way to victory in the youth race were the Mockingjays, who took their inspiration from the Hunger Games books by Suzanne Collins, while the fun race was dominated by the Treasure Island team, who came dressed as swashbuckling pirates.

The Raftin n' Ruffin craft. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Thirsty Giraffe micro pub proved mighty in the pubs and hospitality race, while Billie’s Fins Swim School didn’t need to test their strokes, staying aboard to win the business race.

A new category was a big hit, involving four teams, a pile of materials and 20 minutes to build a raft from scratch before racing them. Much to the delight of the hundreds of people who supported Deepings Raft Race from the river banks this year, The Soggy Bottoms stayed dry enough to clinch victory in a race that added new thrills to the spectacle on the Welland.

Deepings Raft Race spokesperson Michelle Urquhart said: “We had a great turnout from the community, who came out in their droves to support the event.

The Sly Brothers' tractor boat was built by the Deeping St Nicholas farmers in the small hours due to harvesting. Photo: Dave Gray

“The new ‘craft and raft’ race went down well, and meant teams who would have otherwise struggled to transport a raft to the start got to have a go.

“A special mention should go to the Sly Brothers team, who are farmers in Deeping St Nicholas. They stayed up until 1.30am on Sunday making their raft, went out harvesting, then came along and took part in the race.

“As well as all 23 teams of participants, we would like to thank everyone who supported the event and those who volunteered, helping with jobs such as road closures and helping people down onto the river with their rafts.”

The Deeping Tennis Club team followed the yellow brick road. Photo: Iliffe Media

Money from Deepings Raft Race is being totted up, and will be made available to local good causes by application.

Deeping Rugby Club players helping to transfer rafts up and down the bank. Photo: Iliffe Media

Crews building from scratch in the 'Craft and Raft' event. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Deeping Rugby Club players practice between races. Photo: Iliffe Media

Deeping Rugby Club players helping the raft crews. Photo: Iliffe Media

The youth race was won by The Mockingjays. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Mockingjay team won the youth race. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Pricey Is 14 under their Jolly Roger flag. Photo: Iliffe Media

Money raised at the event will be available for local groups. Photo: Iliffe Media

Soaking up the atmosphere while the teams got a soaking. Photo: Iliffe Media

The event is a big hit with families. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Inclusive Way to Swim team had their floats at the ready. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Gangster Granny raft was inspired by David Walliams. Photo: Iliffe Media

Deeping Rugby Club looking on good form in the youth race. Photo: Iliffe Media

Four teams took part in the 'Craft and Raft' race, building theirs from scratch. Photo: Iliffe Media

The 5 Star craft. Photo: Iliffe Media

People gathered on the banks outside The Bell. Photo: Iliffe Media

Half of the The Spice Merchant Deeping team takes a dip. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Thirsty Giraffe team won the pub and hospitality race. Photo: Iliffe Media

It wasn't just the rafters who got wet. Photo: Iliffe Media

The WWF raft appears to be upside-down. Photo: Iliffe Media

A young team keep their heads above water. Photo: Iliffe Media

The event is popular with all ages. Photo: Iliffe Media

A quick shower sends people dashing for cover. Photo: Iliffe Media

Spectators and photographers line the bridge. Photo: Iliffe Media

John Burrows and Gemma Scholes from the 2nd Stamford Scouts. Photo: Iliffe Media

The event was well supported despite a couple of short showers. Photo: Iliffe Media

A Spice Merchant Deeping crew member jumps ship. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Record Breakers were a small and mighty team. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Spice Merchant Deeping raft has a mishap. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Pricey Is 14 crew show they're oarsome. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Inclusive Way to Swim have their raft ready for the water. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Deeping Rugby Club raft in the youth race. Photo: Iliffe Media

Share your event with LincsOnline readers. Email details to news@lincsonline.co.uk