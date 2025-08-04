A ‘brilliant books’ theme set imaginations running wild at a crowd-pleasing community raft race.
The annual event in Market Deeping and Deeping St James on Sunday was won by a Moby Dick-inspired team called Captain Ahab’s Lonely Harpoon Band, who narrowly missed out on the course record.
Paddling their way to victory in the youth race were the Mockingjays, who took their inspiration from the Hunger Games books by Suzanne Collins, while the fun race was dominated by the Treasure Island team, who came dressed as swashbuckling pirates.
The Thirsty Giraffe micro pub proved mighty in the pubs and hospitality race, while Billie’s Fins Swim School didn’t need to test their strokes, staying aboard to win the business race.
A new category was a big hit, involving four teams, a pile of materials and 20 minutes to build a raft from scratch before racing them. Much to the delight of the hundreds of people who supported Deepings Raft Race from the river banks this year, The Soggy Bottoms stayed dry enough to clinch victory in a race that added new thrills to the spectacle on the Welland.
Deepings Raft Race spokesperson Michelle Urquhart said: “We had a great turnout from the community, who came out in their droves to support the event.
“The new ‘craft and raft’ race went down well, and meant teams who would have otherwise struggled to transport a raft to the start got to have a go.
“A special mention should go to the Sly Brothers team, who are farmers in Deeping St Nicholas. They stayed up until 1.30am on Sunday making their raft, went out harvesting, then came along and took part in the race.
“As well as all 23 teams of participants, we would like to thank everyone who supported the event and those who volunteered, helping with jobs such as road closures and helping people down onto the river with their rafts.”
Money from Deepings Raft Race is being totted up, and will be made available to local good causes by application.
