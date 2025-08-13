Tensions are rising in the Deepings over a neighbouring council’s plans to build more than 1,000 new homes yards away from the county border.

Peterborough City Council (PCC) has earmarked land south of Market Deeping for a 1,050-home development, while South Kesteven District Council has outlined plans for 1,800 new houses on its side of the River Welland in the Local Plan, which is currently out to consultation.

Market Place, Market Deeping by Paul Bryan

Market Deeping and Deeping St James had 6,276 homes according to the 2021 Census, meaning that figure will rise to just over 9,000 – an increase of 45.4% - if the government rubber stamps both schemes.

Local councillors say that even though the prospective new Peterborough residents will pay their rates to PCC, they will likely be reliant on day-to-day infrastructure in the Deepings.

Deeping St James parish councillor Judy Stevens says this is “a cynical move” by authorities in Peterborough.

Judy Stevens

“If this goes ahead of the south side of the River Welland, there have been suggestions that there could be a boundary change to bring the new homes into The Deepings and into South Kesteven,” she said.

“People feel very let down because the infrastructure that was promised just hasn’t come - if anything, things have become worse.

“For example, our health centre serves 26,000 people, where a normal one has around 10,000, so it’s massively overstretched already.

“The leisure centre is closed because the roof needs fixing...there’s no bank, very few shops, and the A15 is hugely crowded at busy times of the day, so it would need a big upgrade as it's going to be untenable.”

The chairperson of neighbouring Northborough Parish Council in Cambridgeshire, Tracy Thomas, shares Coun Stevens’ concerns and can see the site of the new Peterborough development from her house.

“From our point of view, you can’t get through the village because the bypass is completely gridlocked and the other roads are used as a rat run,” she said.

“The doctors in Market Deeping are stretched to breaking point, you just can’t get an appointment.

“There’s also an ongoing issue with Anglian Water being all over the village because the drains already can’t handle the number of houses.

“On top of that there’s a broken sewer that they’ve been trying to fix since January, but they’re struggling because it’s below the water table.

“Building new houses isn’t the problem, it’s the lack of infrastructure.”

Peterborough City Council said any strain on infrastructure would be factored into the local plan when it was adopted.