The weather outside was definitely not frightful for the start of Market Deeping’s Christmas festivities.

The town centre was filled with stalls selling crafts and food and drink throughout Sunday (November 30), while there was also a stage with local performers.

Of course, the highlight for many was a trip to see Santa and not only had he brought his sleigh but he also had a vehicle to offer delighted children a lift. For those youngsters with a particular need for speed, there were also barrel train rides and other fairground attractions to have a go on.

Market Deeping Christmas Market 2025. Santa and his helpers from the Deeping Rotary Club. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Market Deeping Christmas Market 2025. Alison Goodman, Kelly Brackley and Joseph Brackley, 14, from the scouts. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Inside the town hall, there was face painting and crafting, all of which was offered free of charge by Market Deeping Town Council.

And there’s only one way to finish a successful festive market - with the switching on of the tree lights at about 4.30pm.

Mayor of Market Deeping Bob Broughton said: “It really was a fantastic day and we had a lot of visitors.

Market Deeping Christmas Market 2025. Esme. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Market Deeping Christmas Market 2025. Evie, seven. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Market Deeping Christmas Market 2025. Santa gives out rides on his truck. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

“These events really rely on the weather to be a success and we were so lucky. My heart goes out to the organisers of the Bourne event the day before as they weren’t so lucky.”

Photos from the event are available to view and buy here

He added that the mayor’s tombola and raffle were both big successes, with the raffle selling more than 1,000 tickets. His nominated good cause this year is the church heating appeal.

Market Deeping Christmas Market 2025. Debbie Jones, the deputy mayor of Market Deeping, with mayor Bob Broughton. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Market Deeping Christmas Market 2025. Deeping Lions Tony Plunkett, Andy Paul and Dave Coombs. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

“Events like this don’t happen overnight and I’d like to thank in particular our town council staff, Gail Darnes, Emily Scott and Julie O’Boyle for their hard work over the last few months,” added Bob.