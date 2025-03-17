A previously failing school has improved but more still needs to be done, according to inspectors.

The Deepings School has finally made improvements following three consecutive ‘requires improvement’ ratings by Ofsted.

Following a two-day inspection in February, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and sixth-form provision were all rated good.

The Deepings School

But the five-strong team of inspectors still feel the quality of education needs improvement.

Lead inspector John Spragg said: “The work of The Deepings School has improved in recent times. This is recognised by pupils, parents and carers, and staff.”

He added that pupils have positive relationships with staff, feel safe at the school and the vast majority behave well.

Kirstie Johnson headteacher at The Deepings School

The schools’ watchdog found the teachers have high expectations of what pupils can achieve and have developed a broad and ambitious curriculum, although it is not delivered consistently well.

“At times, teachers do not check pupils’ understanding or correct misconceptions when needed,” said Mr Spragg.

“In some lessons, activities do not focus sharply enough on the knowledge that pupils need to learn. As a result, pupils’ learning across the curriculum is often insecure.”

Teachers at the school accurately identify when students have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), however staff do not adapt learning effectively which means these pupils do not achieve as well as they should.

The Deepings School

The school’s decision to cancel its sixth form intake just days before the new school term in September after just 10 pupils signed up was not mentioned in the report.

Its sixth form was highly praised in the report, with inspectors noting that its 36 pupils are ‘well prepared for their next stages in education, training or employment’.

Kirstie Johnson, headteacher at The Deepings School, part of Anthem Schools Trust, said: “I am immensely proud to lead a school where teachers, support staff and pupils have immersed themselves in driving school improvement to achieve this outcome.

“The transformation has happened in just 17 months.

“Our work doesn’t stop there.

“We will use the report and feedback to further strengthen and develop the Deepings School in line with our mission, ‘Every student to thrive and feel valued.’”

Since 2017 the school, part of the Anthem Trust, has received ‘requires improvement’ after three separate inspections.

Richard Lord had been headteacher at the school since September 2016 but left the school after six years in 2022.

An interim headteacher, Alun Ebenezer, was brought in for the autumn term last year and quickly introduced a strict new code of behaviour in a bid to prevent a secondary school going into special measures.

He hit the headlines after excluding 50 pupils in one day for breaching the uniform policy and was accused of bullying.

He was replaced by Matt Watling in the spring term, who became executive headteacher in the summer with Ms Johnson appointed head of school in the same term, and made headteacher in September 2023.

Inspectors praised the new leadership team for making ‘much-needed improvements’ and addressing poor behaviour.

The picket line of the strike at the Deepings School last year. Photo: Paul Marriott

Although a number of staff have concerns about the impact of the changes on their workload - which was demonstrated through a strike last year - most share leaders’ commitment to continue to bring about improvements.

Mohsen Ojja, chief executive of Anthem Schools Trust which runs the academy, said: “We are very pleased to see such a good report for The Deepings School and the trust extends its congratulations to Kirstie and all the team there for the improvements they have overseen.

“Anthem Schools Trust remains committed to working together to create ambitious and successful schools in which every child thrives and I am very proud to see this ethos reflected so well in The Deepings’ Ofsted report.”