A school which had to scrap its lower sixth form curriculum last year is preparing for its return in the autumn with a range of new subjects.

The Deepings School took the decision days before the start of the new term after only 12 children selected it as their Year 12 sixth form provider for the 2024-25 year.

It prompted the Deeping St James school, part of the Anthem Schools Trust, to broaden its curriculum for the next academic year. Medical science will be among new courses offered from September.

The Deepings School has introduced new subjects in a bid to attract more Year 12 pupils for the next academic year

This year the school has had more than 60 applications to join.

“We fully intend to run the Year 12 cohort this year and look forward to building our sixth form on the extensive school improvement we have seen this year, as noted in our latest Ofsted report,” said Kirstie Johnson, headteacher of The Deepings School.

“We are very pleased to be introducing some new courses from this September which will help to equip our sixth formers with the knowledge and skills they need to achieve their future dreams and aspirations.”

Year 11 pupils got a taste of the sixth form life to come

Before the school broke up for its summer holidays, Year 11 pupils were given a taste of sixth form life with an induction day.

After breakfast and fun ice-breaker activities, they headed off to sample lessons in their new post-16 subjects, including economics, medical science, sociology, psychology and IT.

Pupils tried some ice-breaking activities before getting stuck in to the induction day

“It was a truly wonderful day and a fantastic opportunity for students to begin their sixth form journey with us,” said Head of Sixth Form, Tors Millikin.

“We are very excited for all that September has in store for our new Year 12s and we will be offering them every opportunity to develop into kind, respectful and ambitious young adults.”