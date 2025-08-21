Pupils have been congratulated for their fine achievements in their GCSE qualifications, with several gaining special mention from their headteacher.

Among the large number of individual successes at Arthur Mellows Village College in Glinton, special congratulations went to top performing pupil Katherine Yan Xi He, who was awarded 10 GCSEs at grade 9 and one at grade 8.

Also celebrating impressive achievements were Daniella Analogbei, Lois Groves, Jack Saggers, Elise Rose, Grace Gill, Georgia Ling, Alisha Robinson, Katy Short, Annabelle Peat, Samuel Diaz-Knight, Josh Cotton, Jack Cradock, Lucy Marsden, Chloe Porter and Grace Richardson.

Head of college John Gilligan congratulated his pupils and said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our pupils. Their results reflect the hard work and commitment they demonstrated throughout and the support of their families and teachers.

“We are delighted that they are all able to progress onto the next stage of their education or training and look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

