School sixth formers have each walked 100 miles to raise money for the charity Breast Cancer Now.

The Deepings School challenge took place in October with the aim of raising £2,000. Having totted up their totals, pupils smashed this target and were able to donate £3,600.

Laps around the school field helped clock up the miles, while fundraising came through sponsorship, a cakes sale and a mufti day which invited the whole school to wear a splash of pink.

Deepings School pupils walked 100 miles each and wore 'a splash of pink' to fundraise for the Breast Cancer Now charity. Photo: Submitted

The challenge has encouraged teamwork and ideas to promote awareness of a given issue.

Headteacher Kirstie Johnson said: “The response from our community has been amazing and we are very grateful to everyone who has supported our pupils with their charity challenge.

“Breast cancer is something that touches many lives, directly or indirectly, and we are so pleased to see our school raising both awareness and vital funds to support research and those affected.”

Tors Millikin, head of sixth form, added: “We are so proud of these young people - their dedication and teamwork has inspired the whole school. Their efforts are a real embodiment of our school values of kindness, respect and ambition.”