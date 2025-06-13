As parts of the county gear up to experience a stream of hot weather, here are some top tips on how to help the wildlife in your garden.

With temperatures due to hit 30C today (Friday) a yellow heat-health alert was issued by the UK Health Security Agency earlier in the week.

The hottest months of the year can often prove challenging for birds who naturally have a high body temperature and no sweat glands.

Birds often face challenges during the hotter months PHOTO: Daniyal-ghanavati

Richard Green, who is a bird food supplier at Kennedy Wild Bird and Pet Supplier in Deeping St James, has shared his top tips on how you can help them thrive in your garden during this time.

He said: “Providing fresh water is essential for wild birds as they lose water through various means, including respiration and excretion, which can become a serious issue in high temperatures.

“Bird baths don’t need to be fancy, even a shallow dish with one to two inches of water can help them stay hydrated and regulate their body temperature.

“It’s important to keep the water clean and place it in a shaded area to encourage more birds to visit.

A wild bird PHOTO: David Levinson

“Shade is also important for birds to cool off during the hottest parts of the day.

“Trees, dense bushes, and even longer grasses provide birds with much-needed refuge from the sun – by planting a variety of shrubs and trees in your garden, you can offer birds a safe, cool environment where they can rest and rejuvenate.”

Other ways to help your garden residents include maintaining clean bird feeders and bird baths and providing high-energy foods such as sunflower hearts, suet pellets and dried mealworms.

Richard added: “Placing water dishes near bushes or trees may attract predators, particularly cats, which often hide in shrubs waiting to ambush birds.

Maintaining clean feeders and bird baths can help wild birds PHOTO: Jit Roy

Wild birds often face extra challenges in summer PHOTO: Townsend Walton

“To reduce the risk of predator attacks, place water sources away from areas where predators might be lurking.

“Insects also provide a valuable food source for birds.

“By keeping plants hydrated, bees, butterflies, and other insects have access to water – these insects then become an important meal for birds, especially during hot weather.

“Dry soil is great for dust baths, which help birds clean their feathers and remove oils. Mud is also great for birds like house martins to build nests.

“Creating a muddy patch or mixing soil and water in a container is a simple but effective way to support their needs.”