Two talented dancers are returning to their roots to inspire the next generation with a new dance academy.

Charlie Brown and Charlotte Rowell are gearing up for the launch of Deeping Dance Academy at Deeping St James Community Primary School.

Families are invited to join the pair for an open day on Saturday, November 8 from 9.30am to 12.30pm, which will include a taster session and be followed by a K-pop workshop.

Charlotte Rowell and Charlie Brown are gearing up to launch Deeping Dance Academy. Photo: Submitted

Regular classes, covering ballet, tap and contemporary modern jazz, will begin on Saturday, November 15.

Charlie and Charlotte first discovered their passion at the Deeping Dance Centre and said they launched the academy to give back to the community.

They said: “We can’t wait to encourage and nurture the next generation and share our passion for dance in the very place where our own journeys began.”

Classes will be held at Deeping St James Community Primary School

“We each bring different strengths, but combined we really can tick every box.

“From technical training to stage skills and confidence building, we’re here to give children the best possible opportunities.

Between them, the pair have about 35 years of experience.

Charlotte has been teaching for more than 20 years and holds a fellowship with the International Dance Teachers Association.

Meanwhile, Charlie has 15 years of teaching experience and has built a performance school that has taken dancers onto stages across the country.

Charlie added: “We’ve always shared a love of dance and to be launching something new together feels so special.

“More than anything, we want to pass on the joy, discipline and life lessons dance has given us.”

Anyone interested in signing up for a class can email their interest to deepingdanceacademy@yahoo.com.