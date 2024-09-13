Lincolnshire Police shut A15 between Langtoft and Baston after two-vehicle crash
Published: 10:34, 13 September 2024
A main road was closed for a couple of hours after a two-vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called to the A15 in Baston at 8.30am today (Friday, September 13).
The road was closed between Baston and Langtoft while the two vehicles involved in the crash were recovered.
It reopened just after 10am.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “No injuries have been reported to date.”