A main road was closed for a couple of hours after a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the A15 in Baston at 8.30am today (Friday, September 13).

The road was closed between Baston and Langtoft while the two vehicles involved in the crash were recovered.

Police road closed sign.

It reopened just after 10am.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “No injuries have been reported to date.”



