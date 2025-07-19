Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal to locate a man with an unlicensed firearm who failed to appear at a drugs-related court hearing.

Nathan Allen has been living in Werrington, close to Market Deeping.

The 38-year-old failed to appear at Lincoln Crown Court and a warrant was issued for conspiring to produce cannabis and conspiring to supply a class B controlled drug.

Nathan Allen is wanted by police. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

The warrant also covers possession of a firearm without a certificate.

Extensive searches have already taken place and officers are now asking the public for information.

Anyone who thinks they can help can call 101 quoting the reference number 25000328351.

Alternatively, email the officer in charge of the case DC Lee Papworth at lee.papworth@lincs.police.uk

Police have reminded people to call 999 in an emergency.