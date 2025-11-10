Water supplies are finally returning to normal for residents who have suffered a weekend of disruption.

Anglian Water says customers in Crowland and the Deepings should soon have a full supply from their taps again after repairs to the burst inlet pipe at Wilsthorpe Reservoir.

Water supplies are returning to normal in Crowland and the Deepings. Photo: stock

Households had suffered from low pressure or no water at all since the incident began on Saturday.

A spokesman for the utility firm said: “There may be some dips in pressure, and the water may appear discoloured or cloudy following our fix, but this will soon clear. Thank you for bearing with us whilst we’ve been working to get things back to normal.”

A bottled water hub had been set up at Tesco in Market Deeping yesterday in order to distribute supplies to residents.

Vulnerable customers had water delivered to them directly.