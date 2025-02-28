A lot can change in 50 years. But one thing which has remained the same is the determination in the Deepings for a leisure centre.

When the facility in Deeping St James first opened almost 50 years ago it was described as a ‘dream which had become a reality’ but now, despite a four-year campaign, it is set to face demolition.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council Ashley Baxter (Ind), who has been vocal against the closure since 2021, said: “I feel heartbreak and disappointment but whatever doesn’t kill us makes us stronger. Not just for myself or the Deepings but the whole of South Kesteven District Council.

“If we can find a way to get a publicly accessible leisure centre and can afford it, we will.

“I’m open to any suggestions to improve leisure in the Deepings and we will continue to explore all options.”

The Deepings Leisure Centre was ‘temporarily closed’ in July 2021 due to serious safety concerns caused by a leaky roof.

Shortly after, council bosses announced it may never reopen.

Following strong opposition, including a well-attended protest, councillors agreed on a £10.7 million refurbishment, but less than a year later ditched these plans in another U-turn.

The poor state of the building has been put down to years of neglecting its upkeep.

“There’s the lesson,” said Phil Dilks (Ind), another South Kesteven and Lincolnshire County councillor who opposed the closure.

“Facilities need to be properly maintained.”

In 2019, ahead of the local elections, the Conservative leadership announced plans for new leisure centres in the Deepings, Stamford and Grantham, and a refurbishment was announced for the centre in Bourne.

A preferred site for a £15m new Deepings centre was identified on the corner of Linchfield Road and Spalding Road.

But these have all since been quietly dropped.

Coun Dilks, who was a regular user of the leisure centre, said: “They went back on their word, which is the worst thing any elected official can do. You never promise what you can’t deliver.

“It’s no wonder the people in the Deepings were angry.”

Refusing to accept defeat, and confident they could fix it for less than the council predicted, a community interest group was set up with members including a quantity surveyor, a hotel renovator and a lead campaigner.

Chairperson Virginia Moran, who is also an independent district councillor, described them as a tight-knit bunch.

“It was amazing, the general public were unbelievable,” she said.

“I never thought we would get that sort of support.”

The owner of the empty building, Lincolnshire County Council, agreed to sell the building to the community group for £1, and committed funding of £850,000 to the project - a sum which was also matched by South Kesteven District Council.

But the group was relying on money from the central Government’s Community Ownership Fund, which was suspended last May and closed completely in early December causing a‘catastrophic set back’.

Campaigner Andy Pelling said: “We had positive moments but we kept coming up against hurdles which one by one we managed to overcome.

“We thought we had got there until the Community Ownership Fund was cancelled.

“I think we are all quite proud. We tried our hardest and did everything we could.

“We are disappointed and disheartened we weren’t able to achieve what we wanted.

“Most of us are still working with families and lives so there was only so much we could dedicate. We all reached the end of the road.

“But if anything changes or the Government fund becomes available and someone wants to pick it back up, I’m sure members of the group would want to help.”

In late December a new solution was put forward, in partnership with The Anthem Trust which runs The Deepings School, involving the demolition of the existing building and replacing it with a new sports hall, gym and studios but no pool.

But an agreement on facilities and usage could not be reached.

Coun Baxter said: “It was definitely possible all the way along.

“It wasn’t a dare to dream but a practical reality.

“If the Government had come up with the money it was doable.”

The campaigners said it ‘wasn’t a surprise the people of the Deepings put up a fight, as they always do’, such as when a three-year campaign resulted in saving the town library from closure by Lincolnshire County Council.

And it wasn’t without a fight that the Deepings first got a leisure centre.

In 1973 the Rutland and Stamford Mercury, one of LincsOnline’s newspapers, reported that campaigners were ‘ready to do battle’ with the authorities over the postponement of the sports complex.

Over the following years, Deepings residents continued to make their voices heard until 1976 when the facility finally opened.

“That’s the nature of people in the Deepings,” said Coun Dilks.

“It’s an amazing place with a vibrant and active community.

“All those years ago the Deepings was a much smaller place but someone thought we deserved a leisure centre and swimming pool.

“But we are now much bigger, and still growing, and leisure is known to be much more important as part of staying healthy, yet we haven’t got one.”

The leisure centre and community spirit, according to Coun Baxter, is the reason he’s now leader of the district council.

Former leader Kelham Cooke, who was in charge of the council when the decision was made to close the leisure centre, was ousted at the May 2023 elections along with most of his cabinet.

The Conservatives lost overall control and a new ‘rainbow cabinet’ was created with members from the Independents, Liberal Democrats and Green Party.

