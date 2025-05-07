A wildlife presenter and author has joined a world darts champion as a recipient of a special village award.

Ajay Tegala was presented with the Freedom of the Parish of Deeping St James at the annual village meeting on Monday last week (April 28).

In a post on social media, the presenter and author said: “It’s the village where I went to secondary school, and where Deeping Lakes nature reserve kindled my love of wildlife whilst spending many happy hours volunteering there as a teenager.

Martin Adams and Ajay Tegala are recipients of the Freedom of Deeping St James honour

“To be recognised by a place that played such a key role in shaping who I am today is incredibly touching.”

According to parish councillor Judy Stevens, the rare award celebrates the impact and influence of people from the Deepings.

Ajay was congratulated by three-time world darts champion Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams, who lives in the village and received the honour himself 10 years ago.

“It was a real joy to celebrate alongside a fellow freedom-holder,” said Ajay, who has featured on BBC’s Springwatch.

“Proof that the Freedom of the Parish covers everything from nature conservation to competition arrows.”