World’s Toughest Mudder brings global athletes to Belvoir Castle
World-class endurance athletes descended on Belvoir Castle at the weekend to take part in the UK’s first ever World’s Toughest Mudder.
More than 1,000 elite and amateur competitors from over 20 countries tackled a brutal 24-hour challenge set against the castle’s dramatic backdrop, near Grantham, pushing their mental and physical limits on a relentless five-mile obstacle course that evolved with each lap.
The event, held from Saturday into Sunday featured everything from mud-soaked hills and icy water trenches to free-fall fire jumps and ever-changing terrain.
Athletes from the UK, USA, South Africa, Australia and beyond fought through the elements, from blazing sunshine to pitch-black night, cheered on by supporters and fuelled by music, energy and sheer determination.
Tough Mudder’s managing director Matthew Brooke said the UK had proven it was more than ready to host the world’s most extreme endurance event.
“We knew this was going to be big, but the atmosphere, the stories, the determination we saw this weekend truly blew us away,” he said.
“This was a milestone not just for Tough Mudder, but for obstacle course racing. history.”
In the men’s category, Joseph Rucco from the USA claimed top honours, completing 110 miles to take the $5,000 prize.
Fellow American Joshua Fiore finished second with 105 miles and received $2,500.
South Africa’s Nikki Caromba triumphed in the women’s race, covering 95 miles to secure the winner’s prize. Robyn Koszta from Australia came second with 85 miles.
Finishers were awarded exclusive World’s Toughest Mudder headbands, newly designed medals, milestone patches, commemorative shirts and, perhaps most prized of all, life-long bragging rights.
Organisers have already opened entries for the 2026 edition.