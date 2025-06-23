A converted Victorian building with 15 self-contained flats has gone up for sale with a £1.2 million price tag.

Located on Avenue Road in Grantham, the three-storey property offers a mix of 13 one-bedroom and two two-bedroom apartments, all fully let and currently generating £82,000 in annual rental income.

Its strong occupancy rate makes it a secure investment opportunity, according to commercial agents Whozoo, the London-based agency marketing the site, on Rightmove.

The converted Victorian building on Avenue Road includes 15 self-contained flats. Photo: Rightmove/Whozoo

Originally built around 1880, the building retains many of its period features while benefiting from modern updates.

It also includes a large basement used for storage, a yard with 10 parking spaces, and two additional garages offering further potential rental or development use.

The property covers 7,750 sq ft and marketers praise it for sitting within walking distance of Grantham railway station, which has direct links to London King’s Cross in just over an hour.

One of the kitchens within the fully let apartments, updated to modern standards. Photo: Rightmove/Whozoo

It is also easily accessible from the A1 and A52.

Whozoo describes it as a “prime residential holding” in a desirable and well-connected location.

The rear of the property features a yard with parking for ten vehicles. Photo: Rightmove/Whozoo

A spacious living area inside one of the flats in the Grantham building. Photo: Rightmove/Whozoo

“This well-maintained asset is ideally suited for investors seeking immediate returns,” they said in marketing material.