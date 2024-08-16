Roadworks costing £1.5 million are to begin by the end of the month.

The work will take place on the B6403 High Dike at Ancaster and Wilsford from the A153 junction to the junction with Heath Lane on Tuesday, August 27, and take around a month to complete.

Karen Cassar, Lincolnshire County Council assistant director for highways, said: “We are delighted to be able to get the improvements to the B6403 underway.

The work will take place on the B6403 High Dike at Ancaster and Wilsford from the A153 junction to the junction with Heath Lane. Photo: Google Maps

“This works programme is the latest for the area and follows previous schemes between the A17 and Ancaster village that have already delivered a big improvement for road users on the local road network.

“The scale of the road rebuild is the latest in a long line of uplifts to the county, and this set of recent works are going to be expanded with a further £1.5 million scheme in the B6403 Easton area which is planned for next year.”

A road closure will be in place during the works.

Where the roadworks will take place. Photo: Lincolnshire County Council

Karen added: “These works will deliver a very big improvement to the quality of the road that will be very noticeable for those that use it.

“Our traffic management staff will be on site to help with access and local traffic needs where necessary.

“This programme sees us continuing to deliver a better local traffic network and extends the previously improved route from the A17 to A153 Ancaster crossroads.

“To lessen the local impact of the work, all of our contractor’s equipment will be switched off if not being used, to limit noise onsite.

“We will get these improvements in place as quickly as possible and I’d like to thank everyone affected for their understanding and patience as we get this programme delivered.”

A diversion route will be in place for the A153, A15, A52, B6403 and vice versa.

Work will take place from 7am until 5pm during the day and 7pm until 6am at night.