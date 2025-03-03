Roadworks costing £1 million are set to begin soon.

The works will be carried out on the B6403 High Dike at Ancaster and Wilsford, from the A153 junction to the junction with Heath Lane from Tuesday, March 11 until a scheduled end date of Tuesday, April 8.

Lincolnshire County Councillor Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring another road investment to the area.

The roadworks will be carried out on the B6403 High Dike at Ancaster and Wilsford, from the A153 junction to the junction with Heath Lane

“These resurfacing works are part of ongoing improvements to the B6403.

“This scheme follows previous work programmes in this part of the county and we have even more to come with another two schemes planned, one for July 2025 and another for summer 2026, which together will cost £2.5 million to deliver.

“It’s another example of our traffic network improvement work that we are delivering across the county to help road users in Lincolnshire.”

The road will be closed from 7.30am until 5pm in the day and overnight roadworks will take place from 7pm until 6am.

There will be no work taking place at weekends, but there will be two night shifts as needed over the month.

A road closure will be in place, with a diversion route for the A153, A15, A52, B6403 and vice versa.

Coun Davies added: “These works will cost around £1 million to deliver and involve a crew replacing the existing road surface, which has reached the end of its lifecycle.

“The new road surface will be free from defects, it’ll be better to drive on plus the lifespan of this stretch will be significantly increased.

“I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience and understanding whilst we are delivering the programme of work for this area around Ancaster, and I hope this latest phase of a large work programme for the area is well received.”