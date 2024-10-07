A 100-year-old care home resident had her birthday wishes come true with a nostalgic trip to the seaside.

Brenda Yong, who lives in HC-One’s Fosse Way View care home in Bingham, turned 100 earlier this year.

One of her birthday wishes was to visit Skegness Beach to bring back memories of past holidays, as well as the sights, smells and delights of the British seaside.

Fosse Way View care home residents at Skegness beach

Brenda said: "I haven’t been to the seaside for such a long time, I didn’t think I'd get to see the sea again."

The trip was organised by Fiona Benning, Wellbeing coordinator at Fosse Way View.

Nine residents and seven members of the care team also took part in the trip along with Brenda, who also enjoyed some fish and chips.

Brenda revealed that she enjoyed sitting by the sea with Fiona and shared memories of her travels throughout her life.

Fosse Way View resident Jean Brooks also described how the trip helped her remember happy childhood memories.

She added: "It was wonderful, the carers did so much for us to make this trip happen.

“Skegness was one of the only places I went as a child, I even saw the hotel I used to stop at with my parents, we used to stop there until I was about 14 years old.”

Fosse Way View residents at Skegness Beach

Resident Georgina Youdell said: "Today’s trip was a visit to my past, my sister and I were regularly taken to 'Skeggy' on pub outings, so it became our ‘go to’ annual holiday."

Fiona Benning, Wellbeing coordinator and organiser of the trip said: "To see the smiles on all of the residents’ faces was priceless, to hear how much of a good time they all had and to make Brenda's wish come true is why I love my job."