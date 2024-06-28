Thirteen people have been convicted following an investigation by the Environment Agency into an illegal waste site.

The findings of the investigation, named Operation Lord, led to 10 defendants pleading guilty after months of investigation into the illegal waste site in Fen Lane, Long Bennington. A raid on the site was then conducted in April 2020 with Lincolnshire Police.

Following an eight-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court which concluded today, three defendants who had pleaded not guilty were found guilty.

An aerial view of the site during the raid, showing burning waste and a lorry depositing waste

James Baggaley, of Foston, was found guilty of permitting the deposit of waste at the site between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020, and permitting the operation of the illegal waste site between October 1, 2019, and April 14, 2022.

Robert Malone, of Clitheroe, was the the sole director of NWR 2004 Limited and was found guilty of failing to comply with the waste duty of care between October 1, 2019 and May 1m 2020.

Fletcher Plant Limited was found guilty of failing to comply with the waste duty of care between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020.

Operation Lord saw Environment Agency officers spend months building a picture of evidence. Intelligence had revealed lorry-loads of shredded waste were regularly being accepted onto the site the size of a football pitch. Waste was burned daily and buried. This activity intensified during the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, and so action was taken to bring it to a halt.

Environment Agency officers also seized an excavator and a lorry which were actively depositing more waste at the site when officers arrived. Two arrests were made.

The prosecution was brought against individuals that ran the illegal waste site; burned the waste; drove waste to the site and the landowners. Two waste brokers were also prosecuted.

A sentencing for all defendants will be scheduled for a later date.

The 10 defendants who pleaded guilty are:

Paul Canner pleaded guilty to knowingly causing the deposit of waste at the site between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020, and knowingly causing the operation of the illegal waste site between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020.

Judith Canner pleaded guilty to knowingly causing the deposit of waste at the site between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020.

Joshua Canner pleaded guilty to knowingly causing the deposit of waste at the site between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020.

Marc Greenfield pleaded guilty to knowingly permitting the operation of the illegal waste site between October 1, 2019 and April 14, 2022.

Sonial Surpal pleaded guilty to depositing waste at the site between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020.

Luke Woodward pleaded guilty to depositing waste at the site between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020.

Marcus Chapman pleaded guilty to disposing of the waste at the site between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 20200.

Peter Wainwright pleaded guilty to disposing of waste at the site between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020.

Nathan Jones pleaded guilty to disposing of waste at the site between 1 October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020. Daniel Lippitt pleaded guilty to depositing waste at the site between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020.

Anyone who suspects illegal waste activity is reminded to report it to our 24-hour hotline. Call 0800 80 70 60, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.