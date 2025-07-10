New images have been released of a major £150million road under construction.

Lincolnshire County Council has shared photos on social media showing progress on the Grantham Southern Relief Road.

When finished, the 3.5km route will link the A52 at Somerby Hill to the A1, and leaders hope it will improve the town’s infrastructure and support growth.

Lincolnshire County Council has shared the latest progress as the Grantham Southern Relief Road project continues this summer. Photo: LCC

In February, the former Conservative administration at the council confirmed that completion of the project would be delayed by a year due to a design flaw in the bridge.

No further announcements have yet been made regarding the road since Reform took over the authority in the May elections.

Work on the Grantham Southern Relief Road has continued, with progress made on both sides of the site.

Bridge delays have pushed the timeline back a year but work continues. Photo: LCC

According to the latest updates, in May, teams began drainage and backfilling work on the east embankment, and installed ducting and drainage around the west embankment and Spittlegate roundabout.

In June, workers will finish building the access road near Spittlegate and continue installing drainage and backfilling on the east side.

Will this £150m road help unlock Grantham’s growth at last? Photo: LCC

Lane restrictions remain in place around the B1174 roundabout while construction continues, but no new road closures are expected.