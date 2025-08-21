A museum is to close its doors for five weeks, as it undergoes a major £162,000 renovation programme.

Grantham Museum will close to the public from Monday, August 25, to allow for work to be carried out — including a new heating system, kitchen facilities, and redecoration.

It is hoped the project will help pave the way for relocation of the Grantham Collection - about 20,000 items of artefacts, art, and local history items which moved into storage in 2010.

Grantham Museum. Photo: Google Maps

The work is being paid for through a successful bid to the Government’s Future High Street Fund, administered by South Kesteven District Council.

Vivian Reichelt, chairman of the museum, said: “We are absolutely delighted to see this significant investment in Grantham Museum, made possible thanks to HM Government as part of South Kesteven District Council’s Future High Street Fund programme.

“This work marks an exciting new chapter for the museum, safeguarding our heritage while creating a more engaging and accessible space for our community and visitors.

“This investment not only supports the improvements about to begin but also strengthens our ability to plan for the future — ensuring the museum can continue to inspire, educate, and celebrate Grantham’s rich history for generations to come.”

The attraction will reopen in October to host part of the town’s upcoming programme of events commemorating Margaret Thatcher’s centenary.

Deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council, Paul Stokes (Ind), added: “Restoring the Grantham Collection to the town’s museum is a long-held ambition of Grantham Community Heritage Association, Lincolnshire County Council and SKDC.

“We are proud to assist this with investment through the Future High Street Fund, both to support the museum’s long-term sustainability, along with the further development of a vibrant heritage and cultural offer in Grantham town centre.”

Work to relocate the Grantham Collection, held by Lincolnshire County Council, is a long-term project, which could take several years to fully complete, as environmental conditions will need to be monitored and conservation work undertaken on more sensitive items. Part of the renovation work includes installation of a ventilation system in the basement to create suitable conditions for storing the collection.

Discussions between Grantham Community Heritage Association, which operates the museum, and with the county council’s heritage services about how best to return of the collection are ongoing.

It is likely that further funding will need to be raised by the museum, while the precise inventory will be decided based on what can be conserved, preserved, and accommodated.