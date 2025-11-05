A Grantham woman has won a £2,000 lottery jackpot.

The unnamed winner was joined by two other local ticket holders and supporters of Friends of Sandon and Ambergate in Grantham, who each won £250.

The draw was part of LotterySK, which raises money for community groups and charities in the district.

A woman from Grantham has won £2,000 in LotterySK. Photo: Stock

The initiative, run by South Kesteven District Council, has raised £362,500 since its launch in 2018 and distributed £149,000 in winnings.

Councillor Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and culture, praised the scheme’s impact.

“It’s great to see ticket holders winning significant amounts, especially at this time of year, while all the time helping to support good causes,” he said.

“Altogether we are currently helping 129 good causes, including clubs supporting the very young to the older population, school parent teacher associations, sports clubs and dog rescue charities.”

The lottery allows players to choose which local group benefits from their ticket.

Around 60% of ticket sales support causes ranging from clubs for the very young to charities for older residents, as well as sports and animal rescue organisations.

An upcoming National Super Draw on November 29 will include a chance to win the Ultimate Nintendo Switch 2 bundle or a cash alternative, with £500 also going to the winner’s chosen cause.

Tickets cost £1, and groups can find guidance on signing up for the lottery at www.lotterysk.co.uk