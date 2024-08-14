A £200,000 road improvement scheme will begin next week.

Lincolnshire County Council will commence resurfacing works on Clensey Lane in Dry Doddington, near Grantham, starting Monday (August 19).

The project, concluding by August 29, aims to enhance the road surface and align with the council’s carbon goals.

Road works sign stock photo Picture: James Mackenzie

Assistant director for highways Karen Cassar highlighted that the project will incorporate approximately 3,800 square metres of recycled materials in the approaches to the bridge.

New materials will cover the bridge deck.

“Whilst this is an improvement for the area that contributes to our carbon reduction scheme, it will also deliver a much-improved road to travel along, and we will do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum,” said Karen.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone affected by this improvement for their patience and understanding during the work programme.”

Resurfacing will be from 7am to 5pm on weekdays.

The road will be open during the Bank Holiday weekend.

A temporary road closure will be in effect during work hours, but the road will be accessible in the evenings and weekends.

Drivers will be asked to use the diversion route via Hougham Road, Doddington Lane, Main Street, and Stubton.