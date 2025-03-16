A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a suspected county lines drugs operation.

Lincolnshire Police officers executed a warrant on Wednesday evening (March 12) and arrested Kieran Thomas at a property in Commercial Road, Grantham on suspicion of a number of offences.

The 21-year-old of Ulleries Road, Solihull has been charged with being involved in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.

He was charged in the early hours of Friday morning (March 14) to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court that same day, and has since been remanded into custody until the next hearing on April 14.



