A busy pedestrian crossing outside a school will be widened this summer to improve safety for pupils and other road users.

Lincolnshire County Council is spending £270,000 on the puffin crossing on the A607 Brook Street outside The King’s School in Grantham. Work begins on Monday, August 4, with the project expected to take up to four weeks to complete.

The new crossing will be nearly double the current width and will include fresh tactile paving, new road surfacing and additional guardrails to better guide students to the designated crossing point.

Works will widen the crossing and improve safety for King’s School pupils. Photo: Google Streetview

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said the new crossing would be safer and easier to use, and added that works have been scheduled outside of term time to minimise disruption.

“We'll be doing all we can to keep disruption to a minimum, including planning the works for outside of term time,” she said.

“However, there will no doubt be some delays due to the temporary signals we’ll be using, so we encourage people using the A607 in Grantham to leave extra time for their journeys.”

Coun Paul Martin (Con), county councillor for Grantham North, added: “After working closely with the school, the highways team has developed this scheme to improve safety at this busy location.

“Hundreds of students use this crossing daily during term-time, so enhancing safety here is very important.”

Temporary traffic signals will be in place on weekdays between 9am and 5pm, and may occasionally run later.

During the final two weeks of the scheme, night-time closures will be enforced between 7pm and 6am.

Diversion routes will be clearly signed, with separate routes for westbound and eastbound traffic, as well as an alternative route for Castlegate junction.