A Second World War memorial has been fully restored.

Work to restore the Colsterworth War Memorial is now complete and an official unveiling will take place on Friday, November 1.

The restoration project was funded by a £29,026.48 grant from the FCC Communities Foundation.

The Colsterworth War Memorial is now fully restored.

Councillor Caroline Hainsnworth, chairperson of Colsterworth and District Parish Council, said: “The restoration project safeguards the war memorial and preserves its historical significance for future generations.

“We are extremely grateful to FCC Communities Foundation for providing funding as we would not have been able to go ahead without its support.”

Several guests will be attending the official unveiling, including Coun Hainsworth, Captain David Heath French, chair of Colsterworth Festival of Remembrance and others.

Penny Horne, FCC Communities Foundation grant manager, said: “It’s wonderful to see something we have funded finally open and ready to make such a difference to the local people of Colsterworth.

“FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities, and this is a great example of what we have achieved.”