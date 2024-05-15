Resurfacing works costing over £300,000 have begun.

Work along Stamford Street and Victoria Street in Grantham has started today (Wednesday, May 15) and is expected to be completed by Friday, May 31.

No traffic management is in place for the works, costing £305,000, as they are minor.

Stamford Street in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

However, there may be stop and go signs put in place on some bends.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson says there may be minor disruption to residents.

Victoria Street in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

Grantham’s Market Place is also undergoing roadworks, costing £4.1 million.

