A £4.1 million investment will enhance Grantham town centre, say council leaders.

Funded by the Government’s Future High Streets Fund, the regeneration project will begin in the spring and last around nine months.

The Market Place, a focal point, will see improvements, including an open event space with Yorkstone setts.

Market Place, in Grantham.

This encompasses raising the road level, installing seating, adding new planting, and improving traffic signals to encourage pedestrian activity.

Simultaneously, Station Approach works will improve the Station Road/A607 junction, supporting LNER's efforts for better pedestrian access.

Richard Cleaver, deputy council leader and portfolio holder for property and public engagement, expressed the council's commitment to putting people first.

He stressed making the Market Place the town's heart, improving accessibility, and reducing traffic impact to unlock the community's true potential..

“ The work will result in a better experience for everyone, by increasing the town’s vibrancy through its culture, leisure, retail and events offer.

“It is vital that we optimise the potential of Grantham town centre and maximise the opportunities there.

“The FHSF bid received tremendous support from businesses and other organisations. We know there is a genuine passion for the future success of the town.

“Grantham has so much going for it: We’re on a railway line an hour or so from London, and have a connected road network with the new relief road soon to come onstream.

“Investing in our streets, spaces and infrastructure will ultimately boost our economy and provide a better quality of life.”

The funding, secured through a successful bid to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, aims to renew and reshape town centres, driving growth and ensuring sustainability.

The local Future High Streets Fund program is administered by the Council’s Economic Development team, with support from delivery partners including Lincolnshire County Council.