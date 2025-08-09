A solar farm proposed for farmland near a village has prompted a number of objections from residents who fear the scheme could industrialise the countryside.

Glebe Farm Solar Limited has applied to South Kesteven District Council to install ground-mounted solar panels over 74ha north of Welby Road and west of Ropsley Road, near Oasby.

The scheme would produce 38.78MW of electricity—enough to power around 11,500 homes annually—for a temporary period of 50 years, the developer says.

The solar farm will run alongside Ropsley Road. Photo: Google Streetview.

The plans include infrastructure and landscaping.

The developer says the scheme supports the UK’s net zero goal and replaces lost coal and nuclear energy.

Glebe Farm Solar says the scheme avoids protected landscapes and largely steers clear of the best and most versatile farmland.

A site plan submitted to South Kesteven District Council by the developers.

“The public benefits of the proposed development weigh substantially in favour of granting planning permission and outweigh the limited adverse effects identified in this report,” said the planning statement.

“The economic benefits of the development, local biodiversity benefits and contribution to national Net Zero targets also weigh significantly in favour of the proposal.”

But more than 10 formal objections have already been lodged with the council, with opponents warning of a creeping “industrialisation” of the area.

Access to the site could include from Welby Road. Photo: Google Streetview.

Residents say the Glebe Farm proposal, when combined with the approved Pastures Farm solar development next door, would form a single 428-acre site producing over 64MW—above the 50MW threshold for Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects.

Objectors also point to three other nearby solar schemes in various stages of planning or approval.

“Welby would be surrounded on three sides if approval is given,” said Mrs K. Cook, of Aisby, who added that such projects “retire farmland” and reduce local food production.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact on wildlife and road safety.

Several residents said fencing around the site could block deer and badger routes, forcing animals to cross main roads like High Dyke and Ropsley Road.

“Collisions with deer are dangerous, increasingly common, and often unavoidable at speed—particularly during twilight hours along both the roads mentioned,” said Susan Caldwell, of Aisby.

“The fencing associated with these solar sites will act as a barrier to natural movement, and the problem will only be worsened by multiple neighbouring schemes if they all adopt similar fencing and layout.”

The effect on local businesses, particularly Welby’s Crown and Anchor pub, was another theme.

“he cable-laying and construction for the Glebe Farm Solar Development will bring heavy traffic and disruption to Welby's Main Street, hurting our small village's peace and local businesses like the Crown and Anchor pub,” said Marc Orphanos.

“Construction will likely block parking and access, hitting the pub's business hard and weakening our village's social heart.”

Campaigners criticised a lack of engagement, with Mrs Cook saying the developers had not ‘spoken to us’, adding: “Like most people in the village, I would have wanted to hear an explanation of what was being proposed, given a chance to ask questions and, hopefully, work to resolve any local issues with the developer.

“Because of this lack of community engagement from the developer and their total refusal to respond to requests to engage, I feel that I am lacking information about what is being proposed.”

Despite these concerns, the planning statement insists the site was carefully chosen based on proximity to the grid, landscape character and the ability to maintain some agricultural use through sheep grazing.

Biodiversity net gain would be delivered through meadow planting, hedgerow improvements and reduced land disturbance.