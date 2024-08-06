Plans to expand a popular hotel into a neighbouring bank in a bid to create a new late-night space and private function room will move forward later this week.

Dean Harrison’s £500,000 extension plans to join the Angel and Royal Hotel onto Grantham’s High Street with the former Halifax Bank next door are recommended for approval at South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee on Thursday (August 8).

If successful, the move into the bank, which closed in November, could create 20 new jobs.

The Angel & Royal.

Dean bought the bank for £195,000 and plans to invest an additional £400,000 in its refurbishment.

Subject to planning permission, Dean plans to extend dining services and open a late-night drinks space on Fridays and Saturdays.

He also wants to install a bar on the first floor and use it as a function room for parties, including a stage and a dance floor for up to 60 people.

Grantham branch of Halifax

Officers have recommended approval, noting the proposal aligns with key planning policies and minimally alters the former bank without impacting the town’s character or the adjacent Grade I listed hotel.

The proposal also addresses the need for more function space in the town centre, enhances footfall, and is expected to have a minimal impact on neighbouring properties and local traffic.

“The use would create more footfall in the town centre and be supplementary to the existing hotel use, as well as supporting the evening economy to some extent,” said the report.

“The proposal would result in the reuse of an empty former bank building in Grantham Town Centre... This is an acceptable use in the town centre, and this enables the expansion of the hotel to include more function space.”

Speaking to LincsOnline in April, Dean said the expansion aims to meet high demand for the hotel’s food and drink services.

He emphasised his commitment to offering quality, affordable dining with personal service, avoiding the impersonal nature of counter service and ordering apps.

Dean also noted the increasing need for a venue in Grantham that provides a late-night experience in a safe and enjoyable setting.

He said the bank’s closure presented a unique chance to enhance the hotel, secure its future, and create new jobs.

“I am very hopeful that I will get planning permission for change of use, especially as there are many empty commercial buildings already in Grantham.

“It makes perfect sense to expand and ensure the future success of the hotel whilst utilising a building that would otherwise no doubt remain empty, potentially for years.”

No objections to the plans have been received, and no public representations have been made.

When the expansion plans were announced in April, residents expressed widespread enthusiasm for the project.

Many welcomed the proposal, viewing it as a much-needed boost for the town.

Social media comments included a number of positive reactions, with Megg Smith describing the development as the "facelift" Grantham needs.

James Truman called it a 'quality addition' noting a lack of good venues, while Tracey Dixon praised it as a 'fantastic idea' that could lift local spirits.

Local businesses, including Alexander Kent Interiors, also backed the plans.