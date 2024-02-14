Motorists on the A17 are being warned that a £500,000 road maintenance project is set to begin later this month.

Lincolnshire County Council will be working on the B6403 High Dyke, near Grantham, from its junction with the A17 in a bid to address the deterioration of the road's outer edges due to heavy vehicle usage, particularly by HGVs.

The project, scheduled from Monday, February 19 to March 7, involves structural work on the outer two metres of both sides of the road, necessitating a 24-hour road closure for the duration of the works.

Commuters are advised to follow the signed diversion route via A17, A15, and A153 to the B6403.

Lincolnshire County Council has issued a map showing the closure (in red) and the proposed diversion (in black).

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, highlighted the necessity of the project, ensuring a safer and more pleasant travel experience for road users.

“These £500,000 improvement works will mean a much better experience for those who use the road,” she said.

The council is also undertaking work in Spalding

“Essentially, what has happened on the road is that the outer edge has been bearing the brunt of heavy vehicles like HGVs and this has caused the outside edges to deteriorate.

“Our crew will be taking away the outer two metres of the road on each side then rebuilding that to take care of the issues and improve the road overall.”

Mrs Cassar emphasised the importance of the road closure for the safety of both road users and the on-site crew.

Acknowledging the inevitable disruption, Mrs Cassar expressed gratitude for the community's patience and understanding during the construction period.

“It’s unavoidable, and there will be some natural disruption while the works are happening, but we will be doing everything we can to get the programme completed as quickly as possible,” she added.

She assured residents that efforts would be made to minimize inconvenience and complete the programme promptly.