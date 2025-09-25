Work on a £8.8 million waste depot in Grantham has faced delays due to supply chain issues — but it’s still thought the site can open this year.

Construction on the new council depot in Turnpike Close began in October 2024 and was originally expected to be completed on October 7. Now that work is not due to be finished until October 30.

Construction of the new waste depot. Photo: South Kesteven District Council

The facility will be home to more than 250 council staff involved in bin collections, street cleaning, parks maintenance and housing repairs.

At a finance and economic overview scrutiny meeting on September 23, councillors heard that the delay was down to the liquidation of the steel manufacturer involved and recent changes in building regulations.

The contractor Lindum Group said the mobilisation period has been reduced from six weeks to four weeks to cut delays to the construction of the facility.

Coun Ashley Baxter (front centre), SKDC leader, and deputy leader Coun Paul Stokes (front right) with senior officers, Government representatives and Lindum Group at the site of the new depot at Turnpike Close, Grantham. Credit: SKDC

The operational go live date for the depot has been moved back by five days and will now take place on December 1.

South Kesteven District Council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind), who represents the West Deeping and Market Deeping ward, said: “The contractor has unfortunately confirmed a three week delay due to the delays in the steel being delivered which is down to the liquidation of the steel work manufacturer and also changes to regulation of fire compartmentalisation.

“In order to mitigate the delay, the mobilisation period has been reviewed and two weeks of the delay can be absorbed, so there is a one-week likely delay to the original go-live date.

“There are currently two primary risks identified. These related firstly to the permit application for the siting of waste materials, which is obviously pretty crucial. That’s from the EA (Environment Agency). The other delay relates to the collection of utilities.”

Coun Baxter said there were no further ‘anticipated’ delays to the project.

He added: “Right now there are no anticipated delays any further relating to these risks and there are no concerns with meeting the new date of December 1.

“There will be a soft launch and then there will be a formal launch in the new year.”

Deputy chief executive Richard Wyles said that while some challenges remained, they shouldn’t affect the expected go live date of the facility.

He said: “The permit itself only affects the siting of waste on the site so it doesn’t impede on the go live site itself.

“It just means that bulky waste collections and fly-tipping would still need to retain the skips on the existing location and just mobilise the staff between the two sites over that period.

“It won’t stop the date that’s in the report, it just means operationally we would have to find a slightly different solution until such time that the permit is made available.

Mr Wyles went on to say that any further delays wouldn’t be ‘critical’ to the project.

He said: “The go-live on the site is a self-imposed deadline. It’s not a business critical date because we retain the existing location.

“It’s not like we’re coming to the end of a lease and we have to move from that site. If that date slips further then it’s just the date we’ve collectively agreed as the date.

“We’re clearly focused on that date but if it does slip further then it’s not business critical because we can still operate from the existing location.”

Clearance work on the existing waste depot in Alexandra Road has begun.

The district council says the current depot, which was built in the 1970s, has reached the end of its operational life.