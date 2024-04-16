A council has awarded the contract for a new £8 million waste depot.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet approved the Lindum Group to build the new Turnpike Close waste depot in Grantham in a meeting earlier today (Tuesday, April 16).

Before an overall contract price is agreed, a value engineering analysis will be carried out to ensure the approved budget is met as Lindum’s bid totalled £8.28 million, nearly £300,000 over the budget.

A Google Street view of the Grantham Waste Depot in Alexandra Road.

Value engineering is an analysis of materials within the project to lower the overall cost.

Lindum Group beat out a second bidder which put in a bid of £9.5 million.

Coun Matt Bailey (Con, Grantham St Wulfram’s) said a new depot would “take us forward”, but he sought assurance that it would be “built for quality” in relation to the value engineering.

He added that the council “must get this right” and shared concern over the futureproofing of the site.

Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind, Stamford St John’s), deputy leader of SKDC, assured Coun Bailey that the value engineering “should not impact on either the running cost of the building from the day it opens or the lifetime of the asset and the maintenance costs going forward”.

He added: “I can assure you when we do the value engineering we are going to take those things very very seriously and not cut off our nose to spite our face.

“We are very conscious of the fact that there have been problems in the past by us not maintaining our assets properly and we have been caught out before.

“We are very conscious we are not going to let it happen again.”

Coun Phil Dilks (Ind, Deeping St James) added that SKDC had to be “very mindful” of the cost and value for money, but he was not in favour of any further delays.

He said: “I think it has been scrutinised properly and we should get on with it as quickly as possible.

“For the sake of the people that are suffering every morning in the town on the current depot, who are seeing 50, 60, 70 heavy vehicles thundering out past their houses at 7am in the morning and have done for years, we really need to get on with it and it’s a step forward.”

Coun Rhys Baker (Green, Bourne Austerby) echoed Coun Dilk’s thoughts and reiterated the need for the depot.

“We can’t keep playing ping pong and we have to get on with it,” said Coun Baker.

The new depot will replace the current site in Alexandra Road.

Also based on the former Fenland Foods site, the new site will include a two-storey main building, vehicle workshops, offices, and staff facilities.