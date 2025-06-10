Dance enthusiasts and families can enjoy a diverse celebration of young local talent at a series of shows.

Grantham’s DancePointe school, on Swinegate, invites audiences to its annual showcase at the Guildhall Arts Centre.

The event highlights performances in ballet, modern, contemporary, acrobatics, tap, street, and musical theatre.

DancePointe students will showcase ballet, tap, and street dance at Grantham Guildhall in June.

Dancers aged two to 18 will present original choreography, demonstrating skills nurtured by a faculty of West End and international professionals.

The show promises a broad appeal, from singalong show tunes to stunning acrobatic displays.

For more information and bookings visit Grantham Guildhalls website.

Tickets are priced at £16 and available for six performances on June 13, 14 and 21.