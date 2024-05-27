A new nursery will open this week — and bosses are aiming to reach out to help parents as well as their children.

Ashbourne Day Nurseries in Welham Street, Grantham, opens tomorrow (Tuesday May 28), and will offer 32 places for children.

Deputy manager Jessica Drakeford hopes to provide “high quality childcare”, as well as a “warm safely homely environment”.

Left to right: Deputy manager Jessica, manager Gina and Jessie.

She added: “In childcare, you get a sense of achievement when seeing children reach their individual milestones.

“You also form effective relationships with the children and parents. Also, no day is ever the same and every day is filled with fun.”

As well as the nursery and garden being fully refurbished, a kitchen on site means staff can prepare “homely” meals on a four-week rotation, offering the children a variety of meals.

Jessica added: “All of our staff have a Level 3 childcare qualification or higher. All of us are also First Aid trained and we are always looking for ways to develop our understanding.

“We will also be opening up the nursery to provide sessions that will be beneficial for parents.”

The baby room.

A look inside one of the playing areas.

An inspiring message for the children.

After it opens, there will be an open day on Saturday, June 8, from 10am until 2pm.

On Saturday, June 22, they will also be hosting a birthday party, where there will be a bouncy castle, face painting, nursery tours, a barbecue, live music and a special character visit for the children.

The nursery will be open Mondays to Fridays from 8am until 6pm.

For more information, call 01476 589860.