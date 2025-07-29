Is your hometown a ‘dump’ or do you find it ‘great’? It seems many of the county’s residents can’t agree.

YouTube channel Turd Towns visited Lincolnshire to pass its verdict on the worst places to visit in the county, the findings uploaded last week.

Many Grantham residents defended their town

Since going live the video has split the opinion of many Yellowbellies, some quick to defend their home county and others seemingly resigned to the fact their homes are - as one resident put it - a ‘ghetto’.

Grantham had the ignominy of finding itself of the list, something which divided locals.

Carol Taylor described the town as a ‘dump’ adding it has been ‘going steadily downhill since 2000’ in a Facebook post.

A Boston streetscene

Diane Bloodworth was in agreement.

“The council have lost pride in our once lovely market town,” she said.

“Empty shops with filthy fronts and doorways look awful and all the bright colours of some shops should not be allowed on our old buildings.”

Did the sheep save Spalding?

However, many leapt to the defence of their home.

“Not the town it was, but just the same as many other towns, and some are much worse,” said Susan Hainsworth, bemoaning the death of the high street across the country.

“Why are the owners of the empty shops/buildings not required to keep in good order?”

June Tye said: “I’ve lived here 18 months and, believe me, it’s great compared to some places. People slag it off but I have no complaints.”

While the vlog was only ranking what it deemed to be the worst of the worst in Lincolnshire, many readers joined June in opting to compare Grantham to other parts of the country.

“I've lived in a variety of similar sized town all over the country and Grantham is as good as most,” Gill Rippingale said.

“There are plenty of good people working hard to improve Grantham and I've seen positive changes in the three years I've been living here.

“The new seating in the Isaac Newton centre is an improvement, as are the flower containers around town. We also have some good shops.

“We have a fantastic new arts space with Union Street Gallery, we have a decent market and a good variety of restaurants. Fantastic green flag parks too.

“Grantham is a safe place to live too. It's time folk stopped complaining and started appreciating what they have.”

Daniel Bates added: “I moved up from Stevenage a few months ago, and its a lot better than there.”

Vanessa Hardin was in agreement, stating: “After 13 years in Milton Keynes Grantham is heaven.

“Generally very little litter, graffiti and beautiful parks, plus people who smile.”

Grantham resident Yarg Rolyat was posting from Croydon, which they said was a ‘whole lot worse’ while Trevor Mason stated: “You want to come and have a look round the West Midlands if you think Grantham is bad.”

However, despite comparisons to other parts of the country, can Grantham compete with nearby towns?

Kevin Reader said he’d ‘sooner shop in Melton any time’ and Shane Atkinson pointed out ‘I prefer to drive to Stamford and walk into town than drive to Grantham’.

Another town to make the list was Boston.

Paul Bradley said: “We live a few miles north of Boston. We avoid it at all costs. Such a shame because it was clearly a nice place once. Now it is just a ghetto.”

Towns such as Stamford and Holbeach didn’t make the Turd Towns cut. But that didn’t stop their residents expressing their dissatisfaction.

“I live in Stamford and our town is changing,” said Lesley Eve Bain.

“I’ve notice our park isn’t looked after used to have flower beds and well looked after trees and shrubs, now you see lots of people smoking pot.

“Lot of rubbish about especially away from the centre. I thought Bourne looked better kept with nice hanging baskets.”

David Jarvis said: “Holbeach has gone downhill since it got, how should I put it, more diverse.”

Spalding didn’t make the list but received an honourable mention from Turd Towns, which labelled it ‘actually nice despite huge groups of layabouts’.

However, even one local could not agree with this praise.

“I was born here many years ago, take it from me Spalding is a dump,” Neil Bingham said.

“Spalding is a haven for criminals... It gets worse year on year.”

In contrast, Sarah Hall argued: “Spalding is no different from any other town, just needs investment.”

Spalding and District Civic Society chairman John Bland suggested the livestock-themed installations his group brought to the town helped Spalding avoid infamy.

“Perhaps the film maker saw the public realm art trails commissioned by Spalding & District Civic Society and Spalding Gentlemen's Society along with the fine Georgian architecture overlooking the River Welland which give a good impression of the town to an outsider,” he mused.

“Could it be that the sheep saved Spalding from a negative review?”

