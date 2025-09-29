An amateur musical society will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special production.

Harrowby Singers, founded in 1974, will present The Next Chapter at Walton Academy from Thursday, October 2, to Saturday, October 4, showcasing numbers from hit musicals such as Come From Away, Blood Brothers, Footloose and Chicago.

The milestone marks five decades of community spirit, creativity and performance since the group’s first show, Oliver!, was staged at Harrowby Church.

Harrowby Singers in rehearsal preparing for their anniversary show The Next Chapter. Photo: Supplied.

The idea began when Reverend Peter Baynard, then vicar of the Church of the Ascension, sought to raise funds for ceremonial robes after returning from Africa.

Although initially refused permission to perform, his heartfelt appeal secured the rights, and the production in 1975 proved so successful that the group continued.

Reverend Baynard, who sadly passed away earlier this year, is being remembered as the driving force behind the society’s creation.

Cast members fine-tuning choreography ahead of the Walton Academy performances. Photo: Supplied.

A spokesperson for the group said: “His legacy lives on in the spirit of community and creativity that continues to define the group. We extend our deepest gratitude and condolences to his loving family. “

Alongside pianist Barry Le Hair, producer Jack Round and key supporters Pam Baynard and June Le Hair, he helped establish a group that has gone on to entertain generations.

“Their dedication and creativity laid the foundation for a group that continues to thrive fifty years on,” said the spokesperson.

Members of Harrowby Singers gathered for their 50th anniversary birthday party. Photo: Supplied.

This year’s concert is dedicated to his memory and will celebrate both the society’s past and its ambitions for the future.

A birthday party earlier this month at the Church of the Ascension gathered past and present members, supporters and friends, marking the group’s golden milestone with music, laughter and tributes.

Tickets for The Next Chapter cost £14 and are available through the Guildhall Arts Centre, which is acting as the ticket agent for the event.

Singers rehearsing one of the musical numbers featured in the October concert. Photo: Supplied.

Doors open at 7pm, with performances beginning at 7.30pm.